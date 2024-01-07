Astronomers Discover Dark Matter Through Cosmic Ribbons

Astronomers are venturing into the depths of the universe to unravel the mysteries of dark matter by studying cosmic ribbons left behind by ancient galaxies. These ribbons, known as stellar streams, provide valuable insights into the distribution of mass in the Milky Way.

Dark matter, an elusive substance that makes up around 27% of the universe, remains invisible to the naked eye and conventional observation methods. To overcome this challenge, astronomers rely on density maps, which depict areas of high and low concentrations of matter in the sky.

In her recent talk, Assistant Professor Ting Li explained how density maps of dark matter can be created by measuring the way it bends light from distant galaxies. By analyzing these maps alongside stellar density maps of the Milky Way, astronomers can determine the distribution of stars within our galaxy and explore the influence of dark matter.

Stellar streams play a crucial role in this quest for knowledge. These ribbon-like structures form when satellite galaxies get too close to the Milky Way and are torn apart by its gravitational pull. As remnants of these disintegrated galaxies and star clusters, stellar streams consist of individual stars that align along linear clusters.

The significance of studying stellar streams lies in their ability to answer fundamental questions about the mass and shape of the Milky Way. By examining these streams, astronomers gain insights into the amount of dark matter present in our galaxy and its impact on the overall structure.

To locate stellar streams, astronomers employ large-scale sky surveys. Utilizing powerful cameras, they capture multiple images of the sky to gather data on the brightness and location of stars. This data is used to create stellar density maps, which help identify member stars and track the presence of stellar streams.

The discovery of stellar streams has grown rapidly over the past two decades, thanks to advances in survey technology and telescopes. Instruments like the Dark Energy Camera and space satellites like Gaia provide astronomers with invaluable tools to explore and map these cosmic ribbons.

As scientists continue their exploration of stellar streams, they hope to unlock the secrets of dark matter and gain a deeper understanding of the evolution of galaxies. Through these cosmic ribbons, we may come closer to uncovering the hidden truths of our intricate and mysterious universe.

