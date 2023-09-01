Best Cheat Codes and Console Commands in Starfield

Starfield offers over 250 console commands and cheat codes that can enhance your gameplay experience. However, not all of them are useful or safe to use. To help you out, we have compiled a list of the best and most helpful cheat codes for Starfield.

To access the cheat codes, you need to open the command console by pressing the Tilde (~) key while in-game or using the menu system. Keep in mind that some commands may disable achievements and have adverse effects or even crash your game, so be sure to quick save before using any cheat codes.

Here are some of the best toggle cheat codes and commands:

Toggle God Mode: Enables invincibility and unlimited ammo.

Enables invincibility and unlimited ammo. Toggle Immortal Mode: Allows you to take damage but never reach 0 health.

Allows you to take damage but never reach 0 health. Player Spellbook: Unlocks all available powers.

Unlocks all available powers. Toggle Detect: Makes NPCs unable to detect you.

Makes NPCs unable to detect you. Toggle Combat AI: Disables targeting by combat AI.

Disables targeting by combat AI. Toggle No Clip: Allows you to fly through walls and objects.

If you want to spawn items, weapons, armor, or credits, you can use the following commands:

Spawn Items/Weapons/Armor/Credits: Adds specified items to your character.

Adds specified items to your character. Attach Weapon and Armor Mods: Applies specified mods to your reference weapon.

Applies specified mods to your reference weapon. Remove Weapon and Armor Mods: Removes specified mods from your reference weapon.

Removes specified mods from your reference weapon. Kill All NPCs: Kills all NPCs in the area.

Kills all NPCs in the area. Kill All Hostiles: Kills all hostile NPCs in the area.

Kills all hostile NPCs in the area. Resurrect NPC: Resurrects a selected NPC.

Resurrects a selected NPC. Unlock Doors and Containers: Unlocks the target door or container.

Unlocks the target door or container. Show Sleep / Wait Menu: Quickly access the wait menu to adjust time.

Furthermore, there are player-specific cheat codes and commands:

Set Character Level: Sets the character level to a specified value.

Sets the character level to a specified value. Add Items to Inventory: Adds specified items to your inventory.

Adds specified items to your inventory. Spawn Items, NPCs, and Creatures at your Position: Spawns the specified item or creature in front of your character.

Spawns the specified item or creature in front of your character. Pay Off Bounties: Pays off outstanding bounties for a specified faction.

Pays off outstanding bounties for a specified faction. Open Character Creator: Opens the character creator menu.

Opens the character creator menu. Remove Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds: Removes specified skills, traits, or backgrounds.

Removes specified skills, traits, or backgrounds. Add Skills, Traits, and Backgrounds: Adds specified skills, traits, or backgrounds.

You can also spawn various items with the help of item IDs, such as credits, weapons, legendary spacesuits, and more. For a comprehensive list of item IDs and codes, refer to our Starfield Item IDs and Codes for Console Cheats guide.

Remember to use these cheat codes responsibly and have fun exploring the vast universe of Starfield!

