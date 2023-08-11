Samsung’s Reliability Testing Labs: Ensuring Durability for Phones

Inside a nondescript building on Samsung’s campus in Suwon, South Korea, lies a hidden gem – Samsung’s reliability testing labs. These labs play a crucial role in ensuring that Samsung’s phones can withstand the challenges of real-world usage before they are shipped out to millions of customers worldwide.

Samsung’s rigorous testing process involves subjecting phones to various torturous conditions. Robots drop phones on metal surfaces, water jets pummel them from all directions, and chambers immerse gadgets in extreme temperatures. The goal is to ensure that the phones are built to last and can withstand drops, dunks, extreme climates, and other hardships.

This emphasis on durability is essential for Samsung, considering its previous reliability issues. The company infamously recalled the Galaxy Note 7 in 2016 due to overheating issues and faced delays in launching its first foldable phone in 2019 after reviewers experienced broken screens. Reports of batteries swelling inside Samsung phones also emerged last year.

Samsung’s lab tour offered a glimpse into how the company thinks about durability. The tests are designed to evaluate how phones react when falling from different angles and heights, focusing on specific parts like the screen and cover glass. One test, called the tumble test, involves tossing phones around in a rotating rectangular chamber to assess their durability from multiple angles.

For foldable phones, Samsung conducts additional tests. Robotic arms repetitively open and close the devices to understand their endurance under regular usage. This is particularly important as broken screens on foldable phones have been a common complaint among users.

Apart from drop tests and water resistance assessments, Samsung’s lab also conducts tests to evaluate USB ports, buttons, and the impact of stylus pressure on the display. The company’s comprehensive testing approach ensures that various aspects of the phone’s durability are thoroughly examined.

Samsung’s commitment to durability testing is crucial as it ships more smartphones than any other company globally. With these rigorous tests, Samsung aims to provide customers with durable phones that can withstand the challenges of daily life.