Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

How OnePlus Open Compares to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 2, 2023
OnePlus is set to release its first-ever foldable phone, the OnePlus Open. The launch date was reportedly postponed due to a change in the display supplier. Speculations suggest that the OnePlus Open will be a rebranded version of OPPO’s Find N3 and will compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 in the international market.

The OnePlus Open is expected to have an inward folding design, similar to the Fold5. It may also feature a top-centered punch-hole cut-out on the cover and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. However, unlike the Fold5, which achieves an all-screen look with an under-display camera, the OnePlus foldable might have a right-aligned punch-hole camera on the inside.

In terms of build quality, the OnePlus Open might have an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass protection, much like the Fold5. However, it is uncertain whether the OnePlus Open will have an IP rating for water and dust resistance, unlike the Fold5 which enjoys an IPX8 rating.

Overall, the OnePlus Open is expected to offer a similar folding experience to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. However, the OnePlus Open may differentiate itself through its design choices and potentially lower pricing compared to its competitor.

