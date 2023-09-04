The Ontario Clinical Imaging Network: Digitizing Healthcare for Improved Patient Care

Healthcare is being rapidly transformed by digital tools, and the Ontario Clinical Imaging Network (OCINet) is at the forefront of this revolution. Created in April 2022, OCINet is responsible for executing Ontario’s medical imaging digital health strategy by providing secure storage and retrieval of image records, supporting hospitals and independent health facilities, and connecting healthcare practitioners with their patients’ images across the province.

The idea of centralizing medical imaging records and making them available regionally originated from Canada Health Infoway’s blueprint for digitizing healthcare. In 2010, the Ontario government established four imaging repositories with the aim of increasing the speed of the imaging process and improving patient care. By eliminating the need for repeated imaging and enabling specialists to access and analyze images faster, patients receive diagnoses and treatment more efficiently.

The need for centralization became more apparent in 2018 as patients began seeking specialized care, often at centralized healthcare centers. OCINet was created to manage these repositories and streamline the imaging process. With the goal of merging all three repositories into one Diagnostic Imaging Repository (DIR), OCINet plans to leverage available technology to create consistency and simplify the management of medical imaging records.

As part of this strategic move, OCINet has collaborated closely with GE HealthCare, which has a deep understanding of the Ontario healthcare system. GE HealthCare’s expertise ensures that the implementation of solutions aligns with the unique needs and complexities of the non-profit healthcare system in Ontario.

In addition to centralizing imaging, OCINet also offers shared Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) to over 40 hospitals in Ontario. This collaboration with GE HealthCare allows hospitals to leverage shared PACS and avoid heavy investments in large enterprise systems.

The digitization of healthcare through OCINet is transforming patient care in Ontario by providing faster access to medical imaging records, reducing costs, and improving overall efficiency in the healthcare system.

