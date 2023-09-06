CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Spotify Tests Lyrics Feature, Faces Criticism for Excluding Deaf Users

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
Spotify, the popular music streaming platform, is currently testing a new paid feature that allows subscribers to view lyrics. However, this update has been met with criticism from social media users who argue that it excludes deaf people from enjoying the music.

Spotify offers different pricing options for its premium subscription across countries. In the US, the price ranges from $5 to $17. The platform frequently introduces offers and discounts to make the subscriptions more affordable. There have been instances where Spotify has given users free premium membership for several months.

The prices for Spotify Premium vary depending on the plan. For an individual account, the price is $10.99 per month. For dual accounts, it is $14.99 per month, and for six accounts, it is $16.99 per month. There is also a student account option priced at $5.99 per month.

It is important to note that Spotify often introduces temporary offers. At the time of writing this article, there is a promotion where users can enjoy three months of premium for free if they subscribe within 20 hours.

In recent times, Spotify has experienced a significant increase in its monthly users with free accounts, seeing a growth of around 34% in the last year. Meanwhile, paid subscriptions on the platform have increased by 17%.

When news of Spotify testing lyrics for premium members only surfaced, social media users were quick to criticize the company. Some shared humorous memes about ads on music platforms ruining the experience, while others pointed out that the feature is insensitive to the deaf community, as they would need to pay to access the lyrics.

A representative from Spotify stated that the platform regularly conducts tests, and while some may become permanent features, others serve as learning experiences. They confirmed that the lyrics feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users in specific markets and that there is no further news to share at this time.

Spotify’s PR executive, CJ Stanley, clarified that this feature is currently in the testing phase and may not be permanent. The company will evaluate the results and feedback before considering its implementation on a broader scale.

