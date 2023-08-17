Introducing the Performance Budget Tool for Immortals of Aveum

EA’s Immortals of Aveum is revolutionizing the way gamers optimize their PC games with the introduction of the Performance Budget Tool. This tool aims to simplify the complex graphics menu by helping players understand how each setting impacts their game’s performance.

In the past, some games have provided a general sense of how settings affect the GPU and CPU with a slider. Immortals of Aveum takes this concept further by assigning a CPU and GPU number to each setting, which increases as the option is turned up. These numbers contribute to an overall CPU and GPU score, which is used to determine the recommended settings for achieving a smooth 60 frames per second (fps) experience.

When launching the game, it will assess the user’s system configuration and run a short benchmark to determine its power. From there, players have the flexibility to customize settings and observe the real-time impact on their performance budget.

According to Mark Maratea, technical director on Immortals of Aveum, the Performance Budget Tool addresses the challenge of matching performance and image quality to different video cards. Maratea himself describes the tool as a personal passion project, allowing users to see how their system tweaks and overclocking affect the game’s performance.

The development team went the extra mile by exposing a wide range of settings that Unreal Engine typically doesn’t reveal to consumers. Extensive testing was conducted on various hardware to determine their impact on performance. As a result, a tool was created that runs the Unreal Benchmarking program, assesses a user’s system, and provides insights into their performance expenditure.

In addition to its performance optimization features, Immortals of Aveum showcases the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 5. The game leverages UE5’s Nanite and Lumen functionalities to achieve stunning visuals with advanced lighting and detailed virtual geometry. The introduction of Niagara, another Unreal Engine 5 feature, enhances the game’s visual effects, particularly for its magical elements.

These innovative features enable Immortals of Aveum to offer expansive levels and detailed environments. Players can explore vast landscapes that extend into the distance, with real meshes creating mountains and other distant elements.

While the Performance Budget Tool is an exciting addition to PC gaming in 2023, it remains to be seen how Immortals of Aveum will perform upon release. The game appears to be demanding based on the videos shown so far, but the tool aims to mitigate potential performance issues.