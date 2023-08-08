Preserving Classic Games: The Hypercube

In recent years, concerns about the preservation of classic games have grown due to a move away from backwards compatibility and physical editions. Even when old games are remastered, certain features are often lost due to hardware quirks that no longer exist.

One example is Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, a 2003 GameCube release known for its unique multiplayer functionality. However, the 2020 remaster of the game did not fully capture the original multiplayer experience. This disappointment led a group of friends to create the Hypercube, a device that allows them to play the original game together across long distances.

The Hypercube was developed by content creators Steven Squitieri and William Rankeillor, alongside two of their friends. During their teenage years, they played Crystal Chronicles together on GameCube using its unique multiplayer function. The game allowed up to four players to connect their GameBoy Advance consoles to the GameCube and progress through the adventure as a group.

However, the remastered edition of Crystal Chronicles for the Nintendo Switch changed the multiplayer functions in a way that didn’t sit well with the group. In the remastered version, only one player could progress, while the others provided support in dungeons. This meant repeating dungeons multiple times before moving on.

Determined to recapture the original experience, the friends created the Hypercube. It consists of four GameCubes, each connected to a GameBoy Player and a Wii running Crystal Chronicles. The GameCubes serve as Game Boy Advance controllers for multiplayer. With the help of Parsec, a screen-sharing program, and various adapters, the friends can remotely control the GameCubes and play the original Crystal Chronicles together online.

The Hypercube has garnered attention not only for Crystal Chronicles but also for other games that require GameBoy Advance controllers, such as The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures. Additionally, a simplified version of the setup can be used for traditional multiplayer games.

Bork Yeah Games, the team behind the Hypercube, plans to showcase their creation on their channel and have a Crystal Chronicles stream on the game’s 20th anniversary. The Hypercube not only preserves classic gaming experiences but also demonstrates the innovation and dedication of fans to keep the spirit of beloved games alive.