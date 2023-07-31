The Rise and Fall of Sega Dreamcast: A Complicated Demise

On September 10, 1999, the Sega Dreamcast was launched in the US with great excitement. Peter Moore, Sega of America’s senior vice president of marketing, revealed the console’s day-one sales figures, announcing a total of nearly $98 million in sales. It was declared the “biggest launch in entertainment history” and surpassed the US launches of the PlayStation and Nintendo 64.

Less than 18 months later, Moore, then president of Sega of America, announced that Sega was leaving the console business altogether. This marked the end of an 18-year era of Sega hardware, including four highly regarded gaming consoles.

The demise of the Dreamcast cannot be attributed to a single factor. While it is tempting to blame EA’s refusal to release games for the console or the impending release of the PlayStation 2, a closer examination reveals a more complex and inevitable downfall.

Peter Moore, who joined Sega from Reebok with no prior gaming experience, was initially intrigued by the Dreamcast’s promise of online gaming. He believed that connecting players worldwide for competitive and cooperative gameplay would revolutionize console gaming. Sega had the opportunity to be at the forefront of this trend.

The Dreamcast initially struggled in Japan after its 1998 launch but gained excitement in the massive US market through flashy ads, celebrity appearances, and a strong launch lineup. Within two weeks of release, 500,000 units were sold in the US. Moore’s innovative marketing strategies, such as the “It’s thinking” slogan, generated curiosity and convinced retailers to stock the powerful and stylish console.

While the Dreamcast enjoyed some success, doubts started to surface. Moore understood that the real test would be the following Christmas, and he was concerned about securing strong third-party support to complement Sega’s first-party games. The looming release of the PlayStation 2 created fear and uncertainty among publishers, making them hesitant to commit fully to the Dreamcast.

Sony’s marketing efforts intensified these concerns, creating a sense of doubt that the Dreamcast was merely a transitional platform. Gamers and retailers were persuaded that the PlayStation 2 was the future. Moore suspects that Sony even paid developers to prioritize the PlayStation 2.

In the end, despite its innovative features and initial success, the Sega Dreamcast could not overcome the industry changes and intense competition. It served as a bittersweet reminder of Sega’s contribution to the gaming world and marked the end of an era.