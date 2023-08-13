How Big Tech Knows Your Secrets

I discovered my bisexuality during my second year of university, but it seems that Big Tech had already figured it out months before me. At the time, I was watching a lot of Netflix and noticed that I was receiving more and more recommendations for series with LGBTQ+ storylines or bisexual characters. It was as if these platforms knew something about me that I hadn’t realized yet.

For instance, one show that stood out was “You Me Her,” which revolves around a suburban married couple exploring a polyamorous relationship. It featured queer storylines and bisexual characters. These recommendations were not being shown to my friends who had similar backgrounds and streaming histories.

It wasn’t just Netflix that made these recommendations. I also noticed similar suggestions on platforms like Spotify and TikTok. Spotify suggested a playlist labeled “sapphic” for women who love women, while TikTok started showing videos from bisexual creators on my feed. These platforms seemed to have picked up on signs of my bisexuality that even I hadn’t noticed at the time.

The recommendation systems used by platforms like Netflix are designed to match users with content they are most likely to enjoy. These systems rely on algorithms that analyze various factors such as genre codes, themes, and actors to predict user preferences. They take into account what a user has watched in the past and how they interact with the platform to make these predictions.

However, under UK data privacy laws, individuals have a right to know what data is being held about them by an organization. Many streaming and social media companies have automated systems for users to request this information. In my case, I downloaded my information from eight major platforms and discovered that they had collected data about my browsing history, advertising preferences, and viewing habits.

Although there was no evidence that these platforms had specifically tagged my sexuality, they did have a wealth of information about my preferences and behaviors. Netflix, for example, provided me with a detailed spreadsheet of all the trailers and programs I had watched, as well as the devices I used to access them.

While platforms like Netflix can’t explicitly determine a user’s sexual orientation, they can make predictions based on the content and patterns of their usage. Watching certain films and TV shows, even if they are not explicitly LGBTQ+, can still indicate a user’s interest in queer content. Factors such as viewing habits and device preferences are also taken into account to make more targeted recommendations.

While this may be a matter of curiosity for some, it can potentially put people in danger in countries where homosexuality is illegal. People around the world have expressed conflicting feelings about these recommendations. On one hand, they appreciate the representation and see it as liberating. On the other hand, they are concerned about the implications of these platforms knowing personal information about their sexuality.