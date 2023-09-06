How Parents Can Keep Their Children Safe Online

The latest episode of For Tech’s Sake explores the topic of online safety for children with child and adolescent psychotherapist Dr Coleman Noctor. A report by CyberSafeKids highlighted some concerning statistics about children’s internet usage. The survey, which included 5,000 children, revealed that 93% of 8-12-year-olds owned a personal smart device, and almost a third of them had unrestricted access to the online world. Among 12-16-year-olds, 100% owned a smart device, and 40% reported experiencing online bullying.

The level of access to the online world among these age groups is significantly high, especially considering that most popular social media platforms require users to be at least 13 years old. In Ireland, the age of digital consent is 16, meaning online service providers must obtain parental consent for users under 16.

To address this issue, Dr Coleman Noctor suggests that parents approach technology use like a healthy, balanced diet. He compares good and bad technology use to good and not-so-good foods. He emphasizes the importance of content rather than the amount of time children spend online.

Dr Noctor also emphasizes the need for education and awareness about online safety. While full regulation of the internet may be challenging, he believes that internet platforms could do more to protect children. He criticizes some outreach efforts as being tokenistic and suggests that age verification measures could be strengthened.

In conclusion, providing a healthy approach to technology, educating children about online safety, and advocating for stronger measures by internet platforms can contribute to keeping children safe online.

Sources:

– CyberSafeKids Report

– Dr Coleman Noctor, Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist

– For Tech’s Sake podcast episode