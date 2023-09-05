The Rise of Digital Wallets: How FS Firms Must Adapt and Innovate

The financial services industry has undergone significant changes in the past two decades, with digital wallets poised to outpace traditional card payments by 2026. In order to stay competitive and meet the growing expectations of customers, FS firms must prioritize the optimization of their digital wallet strategy.

Personalization is key to retaining customers, with 78% of consumers stating that they would continue using a bank if they received personalized support. However, it is crucial for firms to move quickly and effectively utilize mobile wallets to launch products that cater to different groups in society.

Advancements in banking technology have made it easier for financial institutions of all sizes to provide personalized services and improve customer experience through digital wallets. This presents a significant opportunity for firms to create products tailored to specific groups, offering streamlined checkout processes, enhanced security, and efficient money management solutions.

Digital wallets can benefit not only individual customers but also businesses. Allica Bank, for example, leveraged wallet functionality to quickly introduce their Savings Pot feature within their Business Rewards Account, allowing them to meet evolving customer needs and offer a market-leading interest rate.

So where should FS firms start? Here are three examples of how digital wallets can enhance banking experiences for different groups:

1. A safety net for students: The rising costs of student living have led to personal debt problems among students. Digital wallets can help manage complex multi-generational budgeting and track spending. Parents can create a digital wallet within their own current account to hold money for university expenses on behalf of their children, ensuring greater control and visibility over the wallet.

2. Greater financial independence for people with dementia: Digital wallets can prolong financial independence for individuals living with dementia by allowing spending or withdrawal limits and providing notifications for unusual or fraudulent activity. These features help individuals maintain budget plans and protect their finances.

3. Making money management easy for digital nomads: Digital wallets can simplify banking for digital nomads who work and travel in different countries. They can hold money in multiple currencies within a single account and provide different account numbers and cards for each currency, allowing users to convert money at favorable rates and hold local currency in specific wallets.

By embracing digital wallets and leveraging their capabilities, FS firms can differentiate themselves, meet customer expectations, and stay ahead in an increasingly digital banking landscape.

Sources:

– Nida Sattar, Head of Product – Payments at Allica Bank

– UK Finance

– Alzheimers Society