Apple Investing in ARM Shares: A Look at the History

Apple’s recent investment in ARM shares has generated a lot of attention, but this is not the first time the two companies have been closely connected. In fact, Apple played a significant role in ARM’s early days, investing in the company and collaborating on the design and development of the ARM processor.

ARM, originally a British firm called Acorn, was responsible for creating the beloved BBC Micro in partnership with the British Broadcasting Corporation in the 1980s. Building on the success of this project, Acorn started the Acorn RISC Machine project in 1983. RISC, or Reduced Instruction Set Computer, was a new type of processor design that offered increased speed and power efficiency compared to the traditional Complex Instruction Set Computer (CISC).

Recognizing the potential of the ARM processor for the emerging mobile device market, Apple partnered with Acorn and VLSI Technologies in 1990 to form Advanced RISC Machines Limited. Apple invested $3 million and owned 43% of the company, funding the development of the ARM processor for the Apple Newton MessagePad.

However, as ARM expanded its customer base and began licensing its technology, Apple eventually sold its shares. While it’s unclear exactly when Apple divested from ARM, it is known that the decision was made around the time Steve Jobs returned to the company. Apple sold its shares for a profit of $1.1 billion, which helped the struggling company stay afloat.

The decision to cut the Apple Newton, which relied on the ARM processor, was also part of the necessary measures taken to save Apple. While the Newton was considered a failure, ARM’s design played a crucial role in the company’s survival.

Fast forward to the mid-2000s when Apple was developing the original iPhone. Intel, the company that had been supplying processors for Apple’s Mac computers, was approached to manufacture the processors for the new smartphone. However, Intel declined the offer, underestimating the potential success of the iPhone.

Today, ARM’s processors are used in every iPhone and Mac. The decision by Intel to pass on the opportunity to manufacture processors for the iPhone may have seemed like a mistake at the time, but it was a decision made based on the limited expectations for the device’s sales. Little did they know that the iPhone would become a game-changer in the mobile industry.

Apple’s recent investment in ARM shares further solidifies the long-standing relationship between the two companies. As Apple continues to innovate and expand its product lineup, ARM’s processors will undoubtedly play a crucial role in powering these devices.

