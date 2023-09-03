Kudo Introduces AI Technology for Simultaneous Interpretation in Video Conferences

Kudo, a company that connects interpreters with corporate clients, has taken a step forward by incorporating a technology that provides simultaneous translations in online conferences. This AI-powered technology allows participants in a video conference to hear real-time translations as if they had an interpreter present. While there is still a slight delay and the voice sounds robotic, the results are impressive.

Currently, Kudo has 20 corporate clients using this service, which is continually being improved. The tool is integrated with Microsoft Teams and works on Kudo’s own video conferencing platform. However, it’s important to note that for situations where 100% accuracy is required, human interpreters will still be the best option.

Tzachi Levy, Kudo’s product manager, believes that the progress of AI is inevitable and that within the next year, AI could accurately achieve simultaneous translations in 90% of common situations. While Kudo’s technology is gaining ground, there is still room for improvement. The challenge lies in getting AI to interpret context and read between the lines. However, advancements in large language models, such as ChatGPT, are helping overcome this challenge.

Furthermore, companies like ElevenLabs are already testing the possibility of using a single voice to play content in different languages. This allows for custom adjustments to the voice, capturing nuances like tone and rhythm. Meta has also introduced a multimodal translation model that can perform speech-to-text, speech-to-speech, text-to-speech, and text-to-text translations for up to 100 languages.

While AI technology is advancing rapidly, there is still recognition that human interpreters will always offer a higher quality of interpretation. According to Claudio Fantinuoli, head of technology at Kudo, AI is driving professional interpreters to excel in their field. The future of interpretation lies in the collaboration between AI and human intelligence.

