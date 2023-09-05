Bethesda’s Starfield Successfully Achieves Its ‘NASA Punk’ Aesthetic, According to Real-Life Spaceship Expert

A real-life spaceship expert has analyzed Bethesda’s upcoming game, Starfield, and praised its ‘NASA Punk’ aesthetic. Robert Chambers, Director of Strategy for human spaceflight at Lockheed Martin, was impressed with the game’s attention to realistic spaceship design and its incorporation of real-world spaceflight elements.

Chambers pointed out the accuracy of the cockpit controls in Starfield, noting that they closely resembled the controls in NASA’s Orion spacecraft. He also praised the inclusion of small details, such as handholds and securing bolts, that added to the authenticity of the spaceship interiors.

Additionally, Chambers appreciated the consideration given to operating in a non-artificial gravity environment, as seen in the presence of handholds and other features. He commended the game for capturing the practical aspects of space exploration, where every space must be utilized and modified to suit crew needs.

The ‘NASA Punk’ aesthetic in Starfield was consistently apparent throughout the game, with realistic spaceship design concepts combined with sci-fi logic and technological evolution. Chambers particularly liked the attention to detail in the player’s spacesuit, including the backpack that functions as a life support unit. He noted that the game accurately portrayed the need for temperature regulation in space.

Overall, Chambers gave Starfield an ‘A’ for its ‘NASA Punk’ aesthetic and praised its realism. He also offered his thoughts on the fictional exploration timeline created by Bethesda, suggesting that the game may be conservative in predicting the timeline for human missions to Mars.

Bethesda’s Starfield successfully achieves its desired aesthetic, combining real-world spaceflight design elements with sci-fi technology and imagination. The attention to detail, accuracy, and practical considerations impressed a real-life spaceship expert and adds to the immersive experience of the game.

Definitions:

– NASA Punk: A design language in Starfield that combines advanced technology with grounded and relatable aesthetics inspired by the golden age of early spaceflight.

– Cockpit: The compartment in a spacecraft from which it is piloted.

– Micrometeoroid: Tiny meteoroid or particle in space.

– Artificial Gravity: Simulated gravity created through the use of centrifugal force or other methods.

– Aesthetic: The visual or artistic style of something.

– Spacesuit: Protective clothing worn by astronauts in space.

– Booster: A device used to provide additional thrust or propulsion to a spacecraft.

