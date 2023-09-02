Taking a Break from Screens: How Disconnecting Can Quiet Your Mind

In our fast-paced and digitally-driven world, finding moments of peace and quiet can be a challenge. Sonya, a busy professional with chronic migraines and ADHD, understands this struggle all too well. She has tried various wellness advice, from meditation to social media detoxes, in an attempt to quiet her busy mind. While some methods have helped, others have fallen short.

However, Sonya made a breakthrough when she decided to disconnect completely during a vacation. On a trip to Ibiza, she locked her phone away and immersed herself in a book that she found at her hotel. Away from the constant notifications and distractions, she experienced a newfound sense of calm and recharge. Research has shown that disconnecting from screens for at least three days can rewire the brain, enhance mood, and create new memories.

Inspired by this experience, Sonya continued to prioritize tech-free breaks. She booked a 10-day trip to Mauritius, where limited WiFi and a lack of work obligations allowed her to fully embrace the offline experience. With no social media apps and several books in hand, she explored the beauty of the island and connected with nature. The result was a sense of wholeness and a reminder to prioritize self-care.

Sonya now makes it a point to incorporate regular tech-free moments into her life, whether it’s through solo trips or local explorations. She saves money specifically for these offline experiences and finds that they contribute significantly to her overall well-being. Disconnecting helps her recharge, cultivate curiosity, and find peace in the present moment.

Taking a break from screens doesn’t have to be limited to vacations. Sonya suggests using daily timers on apps, exploring new places, setting boundaries, and saying no to activities that don’t serve you. By finding what works for you and embracing tech-free time regularly, you can experience the benefits of a quieter mind and a happier life.

1. ADHD: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

2. FOMO: Fear of missing out refers to the anxiety and unease one feels when fearing that others are having enjoyable experiences that they are not part of.

