Hotel Companies Exploring the Potential of X’s Competitor, Threads

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter, X, has transformed under Elon Musk’s ownership. The platform now requires users to pay for verified status, which has led to many high-profile users and organizations abandoning the once-coveted blue checkmark. Additionally, X has faced a decline in its use as a communication and customer service utility due to the launch of Threads, a direct competitor introduced by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

One hotel company that has embraced Threads is Hilton. With a mix of humorous posts and engagements with other users such as Paris Hilton, Hilton has been active on the platform. Hilton’s presence on Threads is not just for fun; the company is also exploring how it can meet customer care and expectations on the platform.

Marriott and Hyatt, on the other hand, have not been as active on Threads. Marriott’s most active page on the platform is Marriott Bonvoy Threads, where it has posted content related to astrology signs and partnerships with brands like Uber Eats and MGM Resorts. Hyatt has posted questions and photos of its properties, but has not engaged much beyond that.

IHG Hotels & Resorts has an account for its overall brand and IHG One Rewards program, but the only account actively posting on Threads is their careers page.

Threads currently has approximately 122 million users, compared to X’s 541 million users, indicating its growing popularity. Meta is working on improving Threads by adding features such as a “mention button” and the ability to see posts in chronological order, as requested by users.

For travelers, Threads can potentially be a useful tool for customer service and problem resolution while on a trip. Users can expect a range of content on Threads, from humorous posts to no inundation of ads or politics.

In conclusion, hotel companies are exploring the potential of Threads as a platform for customer engagement and service. While Hilton has been active on the platform, Marriott and Hyatt have not fully utilized its capabilities. As Threads continues to grow and improve, it may become an essential tool for travelers in the future.