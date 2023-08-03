Understanding CI/CD in DevOps: A Look at How Ars Technica Implements Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment

Continuous integration and continuous deployment, or CI/CD, have revolutionized development processes in recent years. This approach allows for live rolling deployments, efficient code updates, and seamless integration with existing systems. Ars Technica, a leading technology publication, has embraced a CI/CD workflow to leverage the benefits of serverless cloud hosting. In this article, we delve into how Ars Technica utilizes CI/CD in both its deployed applications and infrastructure management.

At the core of effective code maintenance is version control. For those primarily focused on the “ops” side of DevOps, it’s crucial to understand version control as it underpins the entire code management approach. Version control refers to a method through which changes to the production codebase are tracked and recorded. It enables developers to monitor modifications, identify contributors, and ensure regulatory compliance when necessary.

Implementing version control is akin to using the “track changes” feature in Word. Every change made to each file within the codebase is documented, including the author and timestamp. Version control is an indispensable component of large-scale IT projects and is even mandated in some industries.

However, solving the version control challenge posed unique difficulties in the past. Modern solutions, such as Git, have gained popularity due to their user-friendly interfaces and straightforward repository maintenance. Git, alongside platforms like GitHub, simplified the process of creating and managing repositories, making it a staple among developers worldwide, including Ars Technica.

So how do changes flow from repositories, particularly GitHub, into deployed applications? At Ars Technica, the process begins by working on specific branches within each repository. The publication’s applications consist of different containers: Arx (local Docker Compose development setup and Nginx server container), Acta (main WordPress application), Civis (discussion forum software), and Taberna (e-commerce and subscription system). When significant changes are required, a new branch is created. This branch is then merged into a staging branch through a pull request. After rigorous testing, the staging branch is integrated into the main branch using another pull request.

Embracing CI/CD methodologies has allowed Ars Technica to streamline its development and deployment processes. By leveraging version control and structured branch management, the publication ensures that changes are thoroughly tested and seamlessly incorporated into their applications.