Introducing Pinball M: A Horror-based Pinball Video Game

Zen Studios has announced their latest title, Pinball M, a horror-based pinball video game that aims to provide a thrilling and immersive experience for players. Set to be released on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Pinball M will feature five tables inspired by popular IPs.

Among the tables included in the game are Chucky’s Killer Pinball, a Child’s Play-inspired table, and Dead by Daylight Pinball, a collaboration with Behaviour Interactive. Zen Studios will also introduce their own Lovecraft-inspired table called Wrath of the Elder Gods Director’s Cut. Two additional tables will be announced at a later date.

Each table in Pinball M will be “fully loaded with gameplay designed to keep players on the edge of their seats”. The game will also include assets inspired by their respective source material, enhancing the overall experience.

A standout feature of Pinball M is the Play Corner, a 3D environment in the table menu that is thematically designed to match each table. This immersive feature allows players to customize their own unique corner of horrors with decorative elements that can be earned through gameplay.

Mel Kirk, COO of Zen Studios, expressed excitement about the new pinball platform, stating, “Pinball M allows Zen to fully embrace M-rated source material and create authentic pinball experiences based on our favorite horror and irreverent themes.”

Pinball M will be a free platform download, with the tables available as in-game purchases. With its thrilling gameplay and horror-inspired themes, Pinball M is poised to be a must-have for pinball and horror fans alike.

Sources:

– Zen Studios – announcement at the MIX Next Online Showcase.