Xbox Game Pass Announces New Titles for August

Xbox has unveiled the latest additions to its Game Pass lineup for the remainder of the month. Players can anticipate a range of indie games, including the highly anticipated summer slasher, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Gun Interactive’s asymmetrical horror game, based on the cult-favorite movie, is the studio’s first release since 2017’s Friday the 13th. Dead by Daylight fans will particularly enjoy the game’s 3v4 format, although its lack of bot games may present a steep learning curve. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game offers nostalgic visuals and a definitive summer horror experience.

In addition, Everspace 2, the sci-fi shooter, is now available for cloud gaming and Xbox Series X/S. The prequel to The Messenger, Sea of Stars, will also be included in the Game Pass lineup on its release day, August 29. Furthermore, Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, will be available on Game Pass for Series X/S and PC starting September 1, five days earlier than its official release date of September 6. Game Pass members will have access to the standard edition of Starfield, along with a 10 percent discount on the game. Those who upgrade to the Premium edition will receive additional bonuses, including the Shattered Space Story Expansion.

Here is a summary of the Game Pass titles for the month of August:

– Everspace 2: A sci-fi adventure featuring handcrafted areas filled with secrets and puzzles.

– Firewatch: A single-player, first-person mystery set in the Wyoming wilderness where communication via handheld radio is essential.

– The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: A third-person asymmetrical horror game based on the iconic 1974 horror film.

– Sea of Stars: A turn-based RPG inspired by classic games.

– Gris: A beautiful journey through sorrow, where the protagonist’s dress grants new abilities to navigate her fading reality.

Which game are you most excited about playing?