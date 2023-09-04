Kemco and SleepingMuseum to Release Console Version of Horror Adventure Game Death Palette

Kemco and SleepingMuseum have announced that they will be releasing a console version of the horror adventure game Death Palette. The game is set to launch digitally for unspecified platforms this winter. Players will have the opportunity to try out a demo of the game at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, which will be held from September 21 to 24 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

Death Palette was originally released for iOS and Android devices on February 19, 2020, and has already garnered over four million downloads worldwide. The game offers a thrilling horror experience, combining puzzle-solving elements with intense gameplay. The console version aims to bring this captivating experience to a wider audience.

With the digital release of Death Palette for consoles, players can look forward to immersing themselves in the game’s eerie atmosphere, engaging in its challenging puzzles and unraveling a captivating story. The developers have promised a unique and unforgettable horror adventure that will leave players on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding the release of Death Palette on consoles. With its successful track record on mobile platforms, this console version is expected to be highly anticipated by horror game enthusiasts.

