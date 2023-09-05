Introducing HoRNet DeeLay: A Vintage-Style Digital Delay Plug-In

HoRNet DeeLay, a vintage-style digital dub delay plug-in, is currently available for free for a limited time. Developed by indie company HoRNet, DeeLay offers a simple and straightforward 90s-style digital delay effect. In a time when there are countless creative design and analog modeling options available, DeeLay provides a refreshing simplicity that can still be useful for collaborations.

DeeLay features a 12-bit internal signal processing, giving it a vintage 80s/90s sound. It offers a range of delay times from 10 to 5000 ms, with a unique LFO modulation feature that allows for dynamic time modulation. The plug-in also has a 100% feedback option for looped mode, and it can be synced with the host tempo using the ‘sync’ button. Additionally, each delay channel has independent pan controls and left/right feedback capabilities.

To install the plug-in on macOS, users need to follow a few additional steps due to security restrictions. A shell script provided in the installation folder needs to be run to elevate the install directory out of Apple’s quarantine. Users will also need to manually install the files to the correct directory in order for the plug-in to function properly.

HoRNet offers several other free plug-ins in addition to DeeLay. These include Magnus Lite, a clipper/limiter; Harmonics, a custom wave shaper with tunable harmonics; and CompExp, a compressor expander based on a telephone chip. These free plug-ins are available on the HoRNet website.

It’s worth noting that HoRNet plug-ins do require registration, but users are protected by European privacy laws. While DeeLay is currently being offered for free, the regular price is 8 euros.

If you’re a fan of vintage-style digital delays and simple, easy-to-use plug-ins, HoRNet DeeLay is definitely worth checking out. Don’t miss this opportunity to add an authentic 90s sound to your productions.

