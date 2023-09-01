Honor Unveils Concept Phone with Interchangeable Straps and Fashionable Designs

Honor, a subsidiary of Huawei, has unveiled a concept phone called the V Purse at the IFA 2023 event. This unique device aims to merge fashion and technology by incorporating interchangeable purse straps and a series of eye-catching designs on its outward-facing display.

The V Purse is not currently slated for release as a consumer product, but rather serves as a demonstration of the possibilities for folding devices. In contrast, Honor plans to release its latest foldable phone, the Magic V2, globally in the first quarter of next year.

The V Purse’s design features two key elements. First, it includes a variety of interchangeable straps and chains that allow the device to be carried like a purse. Second, its outward-facing display showcases a range of wallpapers that mimic different purse styles. The designs are interactive and can react to touch and motion.

While the concept of attachable straps is not new, the V Purse aims to offer a convenient way to carry a phone without needing to purchase an entirely new device. Interestingly, the decision to place the foldable display on the outside of the device is a bold choice. This allows for constant visibility and the ability to showcase always-on display designs.

However, this design choice also comes with durability concerns. Foldable screens are typically protected on the inside of devices for increased protection. The V Purse’s outward-facing display is more susceptible to scratches and scuffs. Honor claims that the hinge can withstand 400,000 folds, but the potential for damage remains.

It should be noted that the V Purse’s availability as a consumer product has not been confirmed. Many concept devices like this often struggle to make it to market. Nevertheless, the concept phone presents an interesting idea that merges fashion and technology in a unique way.

