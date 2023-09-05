Honor Magic V2 Global Launch Delayed: Will it Compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The highly anticipated global launch of Honor’s feature-packed foldable phone, the Magic V2, has been postponed to Q1 2024, nearly six months after the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 5. While Honor aims to target select European markets initially, it may struggle to compete with Samsung’s flagship foldable device.

Reports suggest that the Honor Magic V2 will be priced similarly to its predecessor, the Honor Magic Vs, at around €1,600. This puts it €300 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, Samsung is likely to offer discounts on the Fold 5 by the time the Magic V2 hits the market, diminishing its price advantage.

Moreover, Samsung’s promise of four major Android OS updates compared to Honor’s three may sway consumers towards the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Samsung’s superior software design, after-sales network, and brand recognition in various regions also give it an edge in the market.

Taking a closer look at the Honor Magic V2’s specifications, the device boasts a sleek design, measuring just 10.1mm in thickness and weighing only 231g. Its inner foldable screen is almost creaseless, and it also features screens on the outside and inside. The cover screen is even brighter, offering 2,500 nits of brightness. Both screens are compatible with a stylus.

Under the hood, the Magic V2 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. It sports a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 20MP telephoto camera with 2.5x optical zoom. However, it falls behind the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in terms of video recording capabilities.

While the Honor Magic V2 boasts a larger 5,000mAh battery compared to the Fold 5, offering faster 66W charging, its lack of an IPX8 rating for water resistance is a notable drawback.

In conclusion, if Honor fails to meet its Q1 2024 launch target, Samsung’s superior brand recognition, water resistance, and software update support may ultimately give the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the upper hand in the foldable phone market.

