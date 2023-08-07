Honor to Launch Thinnest Foldable, Magic V2, at IFA Berlin

Honor is all set to unveil its next flagship, the Magic V2, globally at IFA Berlin on September 1. The foldable smartphone was previously introduced in China in July and has a thickness of just 4.8mm when unfolded.

The Magic V2 was revealed in China on July 27, and now the brand is ready to introduce it to global markets. Honor will launch the V2 at its IFA keynote and has teased the device with an equation representing the superpositions of quantum states. Honor claims that the V2 represents “a fusion that transcends today’s status quo and brings new possibilities.”

One of the standout features of the Magic V2 is its impressive thinness. It measures just 4.8mm when unfolded and 9.9mm when folded, making it the thinnest foldable available in the market. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 measures 6.1mm when unfolded and 13.4mm when folded.

The Magic V2 is equipped with top-of-the-line hardware, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, dual 50MP cameras at the back, a 20MP telephoto lens, a 7.92-inch inner screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a large 5000mAh battery with 66W charging.

While Honor hasn’t shared many details about the global version of the Magic V2, it is expected to have the same hardware configuration as the Chinese counterpart. More information about availability and pricing will be revealed at Honor’s launch event next month.

Aside from the hardware, there is particular interest in the improvements made to the software. Previous Honor foldables were praised for their hardware but fell short in terms of software compared to Samsung’s offerings. It remains to be seen if Honor has made significant progress in this area with the Magic V2.

Overall, the Honor Magic V2 is generating excitement with its thinness and powerful hardware. The global launch at IFA Berlin will provide more information about availability and pricing, giving consumers a clearer picture of what to expect from this highly anticipated foldable smartphone.