Honor Unveils V Purse Concept at IFA Congress

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
At the IFA Congress in Berlin, Honor showcased its latest innovation, the V Purse concept. This advanced outward foldable device is tailored towards the fashion-conscious and aims to provide a unique blend of style and technology.

The Honor V Purse concept features a wraparound display similar to that of the Huawei Mate Xs 2. With its ability to fold flat on itself, it offers a thinner profile, eliminating the need for a cover display and creating a seamless appearance. However, the V Purse concept takes it a step further, with a slimmer design measuring just 9mm, making it even more attractive to consumers.

One of the highlights of the V Purse concept is its versatility. Honor describes it as a “phy-digital fashion statement,” combining physical designs such as interchangeable straps with interactive always-on display (AOD) styles. This allows users to customize the device to match any outfit, reducing the need for fast fashion and providing a unique accessory that complements their fashion choices.

While the V Purse concept is currently just a prototype, there is hope that it may eventually become available to consumers. Honor may release a direct competitor to the Huawei Mate Xs 2, providing an alternative option for those looking for a stylish and technologically advanced foldable device.

Overall, the Honor V Purse concept showcases the brand’s commitment to innovation and their desire to cater to the fashion-forward consumer. It brings together cutting-edge technology and fashion aesthetics, redefining the concept of a smartphone and creating a statement accessory that adds value to the user’s personal style.

