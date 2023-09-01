Brand Unveils Innovative ‘Phone-to-Purse’ Concept with HONOR V Purse

Summary:

Global technology brand HONOR has revealed its vision for the future of smartphones at IFA 2023. The company showcased its commitment to making foldable smartphones mainstream, with the introduction of the HONOR Magic V2, the lightest and thinnest inward foldable smartphone to date. HONOR also unveiled the HONOR V Purse, a new concept that transforms a foldable smartphone into a wearable, fashionable purse. The HONOR V Purse features customizable always-on displays and interchangeable straps, promoting sustainability and offering endless possibilities for style and self-expression. As part of an open-collaboration effort, HONOR has partnered with cultural tastemakers to design custom always-on displays for the device. Additionally, HONOR has announced a new color variant, Peacock Blue, for its award-winning HONOR 90 smartphone.

HONOR CEO George Zhao outlined the brand’s commitment to making foldable smartphones mainstream during the keynote session at IFA 2023, titled “Unfold Tomorrow.” The latest addition to HONOR’s foldable smartphone lineup is the HONOR Magic V2, which redefines industry benchmarks with improvements in form factor, battery, display, and user experience. The device is the lightest and thinnest inward foldable smartphone HONOR has introduced, weighing only 231g and measuring just 9.9mm thick when folded. It features a Silicon-Carbon-Dual-Battery with a high capacity of up to 5,000mAh. The HONOR Magic V2 also boasts a durable hinge mechanism and a triple rear camera setup, among other features.

Alongside the HONOR Magic V2, HONOR unveiled the HONOR V Purse, a concept that transforms a foldable smartphone into a fashionable purse. The HONOR V Purse is less than 9mm when folded, making it highly portable. It features customizable always-on displays that mimic a handbag design and can be paired with a variety of straps and chains. HONOR has partnered with cultural tastemakers to design custom always-on displays for the device and plans to open its API interface for designers worldwide to create their own designs.

In an effort to promote sustainability, the HONOR V Purse is made with sustainably-sourced materials, including vegan leather for its straps. It also encourages consumers to reduce their consumption of fast fashion by offering endless fashion possibilities through its customizable displays.

Lastly, HONOR announced a new color variant, Peacock Blue, for its award-winning HONOR 90 smartphone. The HONOR 90 recently won the Best Buy Smartphone 2023-2024 award from the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA).

Overall, HONOR’s latest announcements demonstrate the brand’s dedication to innovation and its vision for the future of smartphones, encouraging users to embrace new technologies while promoting sustainability and self-expression.

