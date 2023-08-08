Honor to Unveil Two New Foldable Smartphones at IFA 2023

Late 2023 is set to be the era of foldable smartphones, with several major tech companies releasing their own models. Samsung recently launched the Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, Google’s Pixel Fold is now widely available, and OnePlus has a foldable device scheduled for release by the end of the year. Now, Honor has announced that it will be showcasing two foldable smartphones at its IFA 2023 launch event.

The first device to be announced is the Honor Magic V2, which was originally released in China in July 2023. This tablet-style foldable is currently the thinnest and lightest on the market, measuring only 9.9mm in thickness and weighing just 231g. It is only slightly thicker than the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The second foldable smartphone that Honor will be unveiling at IFA 2023 is a new model that hasn’t been disclosed yet. While there are no rumors or leaks about this device, it’s possible that it could be a flip phone-style foldable, as this design has been gaining popularity and has had high unit sales.

Honor’s upcoming IFA 2023 launch event is expected to be a significant event for the company. The introduction of two new foldable smartphones marks a big step for Honor, and it will be interesting to see how its devices compare to those from Samsung and other competitors.

The IFA event will be streamed on Honor’s website at 10 a.m. CEST on Sept. 1. The event will be held in Berlin. Stay tuned for our coverage of the event!