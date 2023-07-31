Honor Magic V2: Thinner Foldable Phone with Solid Performance

The Honor Magic V2 is an ultra-thin foldable phone that pushes the boundaries of design. With a sleek and thin build, it offers a refreshing alternative to traditional, thicker foldable devices. Despite its slim profile, the Honor Magic V2 doesn’t compromise on performance.

The Magic V2 boasts great-looking displays, with a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover display and a larger 7.92-inch LTPO OLED internal display. Both screens feature a high 120Hz refresh rate, vibrant colors, and good contrast. Furthermore, these displays can reach impressive brightness levels, making them easily visible even in direct sunlight.

Under the hood, the Magic V2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 16GB of RAM, delivering excellent performance. It handles multitasking with ease and loads games quickly, providing a seamless user experience. The extra screen real estate also makes it suitable for high-performance tasks like gaming and productivity.

The Magic V2 features a 5,000mAh battery, which offers decent battery life considering its slim form factor. While it may not last more than a day, it should comfortably get users through a full day of use. Unfortunately, the device doesn’t support wireless charging.

In terms of design, the Magic V2 stands out with its ultra-thin profile. When folded, it is only slightly thicker than traditional slab phones. The hinge design is functional, but not infinitely adjustable like some other foldable devices. Nevertheless, it remains stable at most angles.

Overall, the Honor Magic V2 proves that thinner foldables are possible without sacrificing performance. It sets the standard for future foldable devices and offers a great user experience with its impressive displays and solid performance.