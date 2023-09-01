CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Honor Unveils Foldable Magic V2 and Fashion-Focused Concept Device at IFA Berlin 2023

Robert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
Honor, a leading smartphone manufacturer, used its keynote at IFA Berlin 2023 to showcase its latest offerings to the European market. The highlight of the event was the introduction of the foldable Magic V2, the successor to the company’s debut foldable device, the Magic V.

The Magic V2, which has been available in China since July, is touted as the thinnest foldable smartphone on the market. Honor achieved this by slimming down the size of the battery and incorporating a new hinge technology. The device features a 7.9-inch inner screen and a 6.43-inch external screen. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and boasts a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main unit. Although folding devices are currently considered niche, Honor believes that the Magic V2 will bridge the gap between traditional bar phones and foldable smartphones.

In addition to the Magic V2, Honor also unveiled a fashion-focused concept device that resembles a small handbag. The device has cameras at the top on the front and a handbag-style clasp. The screens on both sides display fashion branding, virtual pets, or other images chosen by the user. While limited details were provided about this concept device, Honor emphasized its potential for customization and expressed interest in collaborating with designers to further develop the idea.

According to CCS Insight wearables analyst Kane McKenna, Honor is positioning the concept device as an accessory first and a foldable smartphone second. The company aims to engage with developers to create fashion-forward features specifically tailored to this unique form factor.

Honor has not yet announced a release date or expected retail price for the Magic V2 in Europe. However, following the keynote at IFA Berlin, the device is being promoted through the company’s sales channels in the region.

By Robert Andrew

