Honor Set to Make a Comeback with the Honor 90 Smartphone

Honor, the popular smartphone brand, is making a comeback in the Indian market with its latest offering, the Honor 90. After a three-year absence, Honor is set to unveil the new smartphone in India in September. The product has already been listed on Amazon, indicating that it will be sold through the online platform.

The Honor 90 is expected to be priced around Rs. 35,000 in India, putting it in direct competition with other popular smartphones like the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and Poco F5 5G. In China, the base version of the Honor 90 starts at CNY 2,499, which is roughly Rs. 29,000 in Indian currency. The higher-end versions with more storage and RAM are priced at CNY 2,799 and CNY 2,999, respectively.

The Honor 90 boasts impressive specifications. It features a large 6.7-inch screen with excellent clarity and fast refresh rate, making it ideal for smooth user experience and outdoor usage. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which ensures fast performance and multitasking capabilities. It can be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the Honor 90 sports a triple-camera setup at the back, including a 200-megapixel main camera for detailed photos, a wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor for artistic effects. On the front, there is a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery life, the Honor 90 is equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery that can easily last all day. It also supports fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge the device.

This comeback is significant for Honor, as it marks the brand’s re-entry into the Indian market independently, after previously being a part of Huawei. With its competitive pricing and impressive features, the Honor 90 is poised to create a buzz among smartphone enthusiasts in India.

