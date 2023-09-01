CityLife

Honor 90 Set to Launch in India Soon: What You Need to Know

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 1, 2023
After a brief hiatus, Honor is making a comeback to the Indian smartphone market. The company recently confirmed that its much-anticipated device, the Honor 90, will be launching in India soon. The device has already set up its landing page on Amazon India, generating excitement among smartphone enthusiasts.

The Honor 90 series was initially released in China in May, comprising the Honor 90 and the Honor 90 Pro. Following its success in the Chinese market, the brand introduced the Honor 90 to Europe in July, offering users three color options – Green, Black, and Silver. Recently, the company unveiled the fourth Peacock Blue variant in Europe. Although the Honor 90 Lite was launched in China back in June, it is yet to make its appearance in other markets.

The exact specifications of the Honor 90 for the Indian market are not yet known. However, based on its international release, we can expect the device to come equipped with a powerful processor, excellent camera capabilities, and a high-definition display. The smartphone is likely to run on the latest version of the Android operating system, ensuring a smooth user experience.

With the launch of the Honor 90 in India, the brand aims to regain its position as a leading smartphone manufacturer in the country. Honor has been known for offering feature-packed devices at competitive prices, and it will be interesting to see how the Indian consumers respond to the Honor 90 series.

In conclusion, the Honor 90 is all set to make its entry into the Indian market. With its impressive features and competitive pricing, it is expected to create a buzz among smartphone enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates on the official launch date and detailed specifications of the Honor 90.

Sources:
– Honor Tech spokesperson, Honor 90 launch confirmation
– Amazon India, Honor 90 landing page

