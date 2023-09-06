Honor 90 5G to Run on MagicOS 7.1

Chinese smartphone brand Honor has announced that its upcoming Honor 90 5G phone, set to be released in India, will run on MagicOS 7.1, powered by Android 13. Honor claims that MagicOS brings an upgraded software architecture designed to enhance productivity and elevate the user experience. The operating system enables seamless collaboration across devices and ecosystems, allowing devices running different operating systems to connect to MagicOS at a system level.

One of the standout features of MagicOS 7.1 is HonorShare, which allows users to control their Honor laptop, smartphone, and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse. With HonorShare, users can effortlessly transfer files between their Honor smartphone and their PC using the Honor Computer Manager. The operating system also supports multi-screen collaboration, enabling users to share their screens, keyboards, and mice across different devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

MagicOS 7.1 also includes a feature called MagicText, which intelligently identifies text within an image and converts it into a file. This can be a helpful tool for users who frequently need to extract text from images.

Additionally, the Honor app on the Honor 90 5G will play a crucial role in assisting users with their health objectives. The app will provide a tailored user interface and offer fitness suggestions and training courses based on user habits.

The Honor 90 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The Indian market reentry for the Honor smartphone brand is being facilitated through a licensing deal with HonorTech, a joint venture between former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth and PSAV Global, the current distributor of Honor tablets and wearables in the country.

