Honor 90 5G Expected to Launch in India: Specifications and Price Range Leaked

The Honor 90 5G, which was initially released in China earlier this year, is now expected to launch in India soon. While the Honor 90 Pro model has not been confirmed for an Indian release, its non-Pro counterpart is rumored to come to the Indian market. Yogesh Brar, a popular tipster, has hinted at some of the specifications and price range of the Indian variant.

According to the tipster, the Honor 90 5G Indian variant will be available in Black, Green, and Silver color options and could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is also rumored to run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.

In terms of cameras, the Indian variant is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera specifications have not been revealed yet but it could have a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Honor 90 5G is rumored to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. It is also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a mono speaker. In China, the base variant of the Honor 90 5G starts at CNY 2,499 (approximately Rs. 29,160).

It remains to be seen when exactly the Honor 90 5G will be launched in India and if the Honor 90 Pro will also make its way to the market. However, based on the leaked specifications, the phone seems to offer impressive features and specifications in the mid-range price segment.

