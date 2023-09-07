Honor 90 5G Set to Launch in India: Specifications and Expected Price

Honor has officially announced the launch date for the Honor 90 5G in India, marking the company’s return to the Indian market after a few years. The Honor 90 5G was initially unveiled in China in May 2023, followed by its availability in the UAE and Europe. Now, it is finally making its way to India.

The Honor 90 5G is scheduled to be announced in India on September 14 at 12:30 pm local time. The device’s microsite on Amazon showcases the Emerald Green variant and highlights some key features. Let’s take a closer look at the specifications and expected price of this upcoming device.

In terms of display, the Honor 90 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a quad-curved design and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It offers a 1.5K resolution of 1200 x 2664 pixels and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and runs on MagicOS 7.1-based Android 13. In the Chinese market, it comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Honor 90 5G features a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for stunning selfies, while the back panel houses a triple camera setup. This setup includes a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. To keep everything running, the device houses a sizable 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

As for the expected price, rumors suggest that the Honor 90 5G will be priced at around Rs 35,000 (~$420) in India. Once launched, the device will be available for purchase through Amazon.

With its high-quality display, powerful processor, impressive camera setup, and fast charging capabilities, the Honor 90 5G seems poised to make a strong comeback for the brand in the Indian market.

Sources:

– Honor 90 5G launch date and specifications: [source]

– Honor 90 5G price in India: [source]