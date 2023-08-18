Developer miHoYo has announced that the version 1.3 update for Honkai: Star Rail, titled “Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins,” will be launching on August 30. This update brings several exciting additions to the game.

One of the main features of the update is the introduction of a new area called Aurum Alley. This area, previously a bustling commercial hub, now needs revitalization, and players can contribute by employing strategic logistics planning and efficient cargo organization to shape its destiny.

In addition, the update includes a major upgrade to Herta’s renowned Simulated Universe. Trailblazers will navigate through dynamically generated domains and face various challenges as they uncover the intricate history and confrontation between Tayzzyronth and other Aeons. There is also the opportunity to unlock the thrilling “Path of Propagation” within the Simulated Universe.

Furthermore, the update introduces three new playable characters. Dan Heng • Imbibitor Lunae, a five-star Imaginary-Type character, joins the roster with the ability to enhance basic attacks and unleash powerful abilities by consuming multiple Skill Points. Fu Xuan, a Quantum-Type five-star character, brings a defensive backbone to the team with her skillsets that include damage reduction and health point reversal. Lynx, a four-star character, specializes in healing abilities, providing support to the intergalactic journey.

Honkai: Star Rail is currently available for PC, iOS, and Android platforms, with a PlayStation 5 version planned for release in Q4 2023, as well as a PlayStation 4 version in the works.

