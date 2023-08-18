CityLife

Honkai: Star Rail Livestream Reveals New Update and Reward Codes

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 18, 2023
Honkai: Star Rail recently concluded its version 1.3 livestream, providing a glimpse of what players can expect in the next update. The stream not only showcased new characters and events but also offered codes that players can redeem for free Stellar Jade and other upgrade materials.

It’s important to note that these codes are time-limited and will only be active until the end of the day. Therefore, players are advised to make use of them promptly to claim their rewards.

Here are the Honkai: Star Rail reward codes from the livestream:

– LANPVGET8HFT
– BA7NCHFA9HWX
– ASN6CHXBRHW3

These codes will expire on August 19th at 12 a.m. EDT. To avoid missing out on the free loot, remember to redeem them before the expiration.

For a list of more codes that do not expire within a few hours, you can refer to our regularly updated collection of active Honkai: Star Rail codes. Unfortunately, the redemption process for these codes does not feature the convenient “click this link to redeem” option found in Genshin Impact codes, at least for now.

To redeem the codes in Honkai: Star Rail, you can do so in-game by accessing the menu and tapping on the ellipses located in the top right corner. This will bring up the option to enter a “redemption code.”

Alternatively, you can also redeem the codes online through the Honkai: Star Rail code redeem website. It is important to select the appropriate server and log in through the website to receive your rewards. Additionally, you will need a valid UID for Honkai: Star Rail. Please note that if you have never logged into Honkai: Star Rail using your Hoyoverse account in any form, the redemption process will not work.

For new players starting out in Honkai: Star Rail, we recommend checking out our beginner’s guide and gacha explainer to get acquainted with the game.

