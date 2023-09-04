Honkai Star Rail TCG Leaks: What We Know So Far

A recent leak regarding Honkai Star Rail has revealed an exciting new game mode that will be included in an upcoming update. This card-collecting mode is set to provide players with additional end-game content, allowing them to collect, build, and battle with powerful decks. Here’s what we currently know about the Honkai Star Rail TCG.

The release date for the Honkai Star Rail TCG mode has not been officially announced by HoYoverse. However, one leaker suggests that it will make its debut in the 1.4 update, which is speculated to be released in October. As with all leaks, it’s important to take this information with a grain of salt until official confirmation is provided.

According to the leaked information, the TCG is developed by Interastral Peace Corporation and uses “Aether Coins” as its currency. The game allows players to collect, battle, train, and upgrade “Aether Spirits,” which are essentially data representations of various organisms. Special battle rules, multiplayer modes, and the ability to fight opponents using Aether Spirits are also expected to be featured in the gameplay.

Although specific character details are limited at the moment, it is anticipated that the Honkai Star Rail TCG will include a variety of characters from its roster. The upcoming event will reward players with a free 4-star character chosen from a selection including Serval (Lightning), Pela (Ice), Hook (Fire), and Luka (Physical).

It is important to note that this new game mode appears to be a permanent addition to the Honkai Star Rail, much like the TCG mode in Genshin Impact. This allows players to enjoy the card-collecting experience even after the event concludes.

As more information becomes available, we will update this article. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Honkai Star Rail TCG and be sure to check our Honkai Star Rail page and guides for more details.

(Source: Unnamed leaker, courtesy of Honkai Star Rail community)