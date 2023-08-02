Players Demand a Nickname for Main Character in Honkai Star Rail

Some players of Honkai Star Rail have expressed their desire for the nickname of the main character to be changed so that everyone addresses them with that name. HoYoverse’s games always feature a main character who is surrounded by the gacha units that players obtain. While players have the freedom to name their character as they wish, NPC voice commands always refer to the main character as “you”. This has left players feeling dissatisfied, as they believe the main character should have a nickname that is used by all the NPCs.

There is a consensus among Honkai Star Rail players that the original names of the main characters should be preserved. A Reddit user raised the idea of changing the main character’s nickname, suggesting that they should be called “Trailblazer” instead of just being referred to as “you”. This post received positive responses from other players who expressed their desire to keep the original names, such as Stelle and Caelus.

One player shared their thoughts, stating that being referred to without a name makes them feel insignificant, and they wish to be seen as an imaginary character of the other trailblazers. They added that it would be cool if the game used the names Stelle and Caelus as suggested by another comment. Another player mentioned that being called “Big Sister” by the character Hook feels better than not being addressed by a name at all.

Overall, there is a demand from players of Honkai Star Rail for the main character to have a nickname that is used by all NPCs. This would add a sense of identity and significance to the character’s role in the game.