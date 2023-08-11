Kafka’s Complicated Past in Honkai: Star Rail Revealed

In the world of Honkai: Star Rail, the Trailblazer and the Astral Express crew have been facing off against the formidable Stellaron Hunter Kafka. While players are left in the dark about Kafka’s true intentions, a new video suggests that there is more to her past than meets the eye.

The latest episode of Keeping up with Star Rail features a discussion between Host Owlbert and Himeko, the navigator of the Astral Express. Owlbert mentions that Himeko has had several encounters with Kafka, hinting at a deeper connection between the two characters. Himeko downplays their previous interactions, calling them “footnotes to a bigger journey.” This revelation contradicts what players previously believed about their relationship.

In the game’s storyline, Kafka confronts the Astral Express crew after the events of Jarilo-VI. While introducing herself, Himeko recognizes Kafka from a corporate wanted poster. This exchange led players to believe that the two characters were meeting for the first time. However, Himeko’s statement in Keeping up with Star Rail suggests otherwise.

One possibility is that the characters are intentionally hiding their past encounters due to a more complicated history. Many fans speculate that Kafka and Himeko have a romantic backstory, explaining their playful teasing and familiarity with each other. Symbols and motifs associated with the characters, such as roses and threads of destiny, support this theory.

Another theory involves Kafka’s role as a servant of Elio, who possesses the ability to predict the future. It is possible that Kafka has experienced multiple lives and interactions with the Astral Express crew through Elio’s manipulation of time and events.

Despite their past encounters, Himeko seems to trust Kafka, even referring to her as a criminal. This raises questions about the true nature of their connection and the motivations behind their actions.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, and PC, offering players the opportunity to uncover the secrets of Kafka and Himeko’s complicated past.