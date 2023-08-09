Honkai: Star Rail – How to Build Kafka

Honkai: Star Rail players have eagerly awaited the release of Stellaron Hunter Kafka as a playable character. With the second phase of version 1.2 now launched globally, this dream has become a reality. Kafka is known to be one of the game’s strongest characters, showcasing incredible damage-dealing potential.

To maximize Kafka’s utility on your team, it is important to focus on building her for damage. Her toolset makes her one of the best DPS characters in Honkai: Star Rail. Increasing her Damage over Time (DoT) is crucial when building Kafka. Additionally, she has the ability to inflict helpful debuffs on enemies. Pairing Kafka’s DoT attacks with Serval’s Lightning AoE attacks can be a smart team composition strategy.

As a five-star character, Kafka has a Signature Light Cone called “Patience Is All You Need” available on the Brilliant Fixation limited banner. This Light Cone increases both Kafka’s damage and speed. Another five-star alternative is Welt’s “In the Name of the World” Light Cone. If these specific Light Cones are not available, there are four-star alternatives such as “Good Night and Sleep Well,” “Before the Tutorial Mission,” and “We Will Meet Again” that complement Kafka’s DoT skills.

When it comes to Relics, equipping Kafka with the full four-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder set is ideal. This set increases her Lightning damage and ATK whenever Kafka uses her skill. Alternatively, a two-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder set combined with a two-piece Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise set can also be effective, as it increases Kafka’s Effect Hit Rate and ATK.

The recommended Ornament set for Kafka is the Space Sealing Station. This set increases Kafka’s ATK, with an additional boost when her SPD reaches 120 or higher. Equipping this set significantly enhances Kafka’s ATK, leading to higher DoT and the highest DPS increase among all other Ornaments.

Honkai: Star Rail is now available on iOS, Android, and PC.