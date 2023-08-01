CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Fu Xuan Ascension and Trace Level-Up Materials in Honkai Star Rail

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 1, 2023
Fu Xuan Ascension and Trace Level-Up Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 will introduce two powerful units, Imbibitor Lunae and Fu Xuan. Fu Xuan is expected to be a strong character and a potential replacement for Gepard in the game.

Although there is no official information about the ascension materials for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail, leaked information suggests that players will need Artifex’s Module, Artifex’s Cogwheel, Artifex’s Gyreheart, and Nail of the Ape for ascension.

Artifex’s Module and its upgrades can be obtained from Simulated Universe, while Nail of the Ape will likely be available in version 1.3 of the game.

The ascension materials required for leveling up Fu Xuan are as follows:

– Artifex’s Module x20
– Artifex’s Cogwheel x15
– Artifex’s Gyreheart x15
– Nail of the Ape x65

For the trace level-up materials, players will need the following:

– Endurance of Bronze x18
– Artifex’s Cogwheel x56
– Artifex’s Gyreheart x58
– Safeguard of Amber x139
– Artifex’s Module x41
– Oath of Steel x69
– Regret of Infinite Ochema x12
– Tracks of Destiny x8

These materials are necessary to enhance and upgrade Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail.

For more guides and information on Honkai Star Rail, please visit Dexerto.

