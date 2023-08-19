CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Honkai: Star Rail Promises Cross-Save Compatibility and Exciting Updates

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 19, 2023
Honkai: Star Rail Promises Cross-Save Compatibility and Exciting Updates

Developer HoYoverse recently announced in a press release that the upcoming 1.30 update for Honkai: Star Rail will introduce cross-save and cross-play functions. This means that players will be able to enjoy their game progress across different platforms, offering increased accessibility. The update is scheduled to release on August 30th.

While the release date for the PlayStation version of the game is still unknown, the 1.30 update is already generating excitement. Three new character banners will be introduced, including the Super Seiyan version of Astral Express member Dan Heng. Players can also look forward to exploring a new area and experiencing a significant expansion to the Simulated Universe, a rogue-lite game mode. An embedded trailer showcases all the upcoming content.

Fans of the game will be pleased to know that Honkai: Star Rail will be featured prominently at Gamescom. The PlayStation 5 version of the game will be fully playable at the event, and there will be live stage performances. Additionally, the game is expected to make an appearance during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live keynote.

With the introduction of cross-save compatibility and exciting updates, Honkai: Star Rail continues to deliver engaging and immersive gameplay for players across different platforms.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Apple’s Wi-Fi Assist Can Drain Battery Life and Consume Data

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Two New Lawsuits Filed Against Western Digital over SanDisk SSDs

Aug 19, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Introduction to Role Tokens in Magic: The Gathering

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Apple’s Wi-Fi Assist Can Drain Battery Life and Consume Data

Aug 19, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

AI and Data Storage: Meeting Sustainability Goals

Aug 19, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Xbox 360 Marketplace to Close in July 2024

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
AI

Harness the Power of AI with SheetGPT for Efficient Google Sheets Tasks

Aug 19, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments