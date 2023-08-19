Honkai: Star Rail Promises Cross-Save Compatibility and Exciting Updates

Developer HoYoverse recently announced in a press release that the upcoming 1.30 update for Honkai: Star Rail will introduce cross-save and cross-play functions. This means that players will be able to enjoy their game progress across different platforms, offering increased accessibility. The update is scheduled to release on August 30th.

While the release date for the PlayStation version of the game is still unknown, the 1.30 update is already generating excitement. Three new character banners will be introduced, including the Super Seiyan version of Astral Express member Dan Heng. Players can also look forward to exploring a new area and experiencing a significant expansion to the Simulated Universe, a rogue-lite game mode. An embedded trailer showcases all the upcoming content.

Fans of the game will be pleased to know that Honkai: Star Rail will be featured prominently at Gamescom. The PlayStation 5 version of the game will be fully playable at the event, and there will be live stage performances. Additionally, the game is expected to make an appearance during Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live keynote.

With the introduction of cross-save compatibility and exciting updates, Honkai: Star Rail continues to deliver engaging and immersive gameplay for players across different platforms.