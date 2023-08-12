Via HoYoLAB, HoYoverse Releases Q&A for Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse has recently released a brand-new Q&A for Honkai Star Rail through their HoYoLAB application. This Q&A, titled “Voice of the Galaxy,” reveals several optimizations that the developers have planned for future Version Updates.

One of the questions discussed in the Q&A addresses the issue of Trailblaze Power maxing out after weekends. The developers have acknowledged this problem and in Version 1.3, they will increase the upper limit of Trailblaze Power to 240. Additionally, a new feature called “Reserved Trailblaze Power” will be introduced. When the Trailblaze Power reaches its maximum, a percentage of the surplus will be converted into Reserved Trailblaze Power.

Another question raised is about accidentally tapping on the screen during story dialogues, which results in the inability to see the previous dialogues again. The developers are already working on a solution for this issue. In future updates, Trailblazers will be able to use a review button during story dialogues to replay the previous dialogue.

Chat stickers will also be released in Version 1.3, allowing Trailblazers to send stickers when chatting with friends. The developers plan to add more stickers for Trailblazers to use in future updates.

Version 1.3 will also bring an optimization where Trailblazers can hide the black bar at the bottom of the PC client. After the update, Trailblazers will have the option to display or hide the navigation bar at the bottom.

In the upcoming update, Trailblazers who missed their birthday will still be able to receive birthday mails by logging in after their birthday. The developers will also send birthday mails to those who have missed them earlier.

The system of Consumables will be improved in future versions to make them more convenient to use. The developers have received feedback on this matter and are working on an improvement plan.

Herta’s Store will introduce new items after the Version 1.3 update, including a new 5-star Light Cone called Nihility. Trailblazers can plan ahead and use their Herta Bonds if they are interested in obtaining this item.

The developers have received feedback regarding the auto-battle mode, specifically about some characters not using their abilities effectively. They apologize for any inconvenience caused and assure Trailblazers that they will continue to improve the auto-battle experience and optimize the logic behind when character abilities are used.

