Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Free on Epic Games Store this Month

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, the prequel to the 1999 real-time strategy classic Homeworld, will be available for free on the Epic Games Store later this month. Originally released in 2016, Deserts of Kharak takes place over a century before the events of Homeworld on the desert world of Kharak.

In the game, players navigate the arid planet as the Kushan people, the protagonists of the original Homeworld series. The gameplay retains the strategic roots of the franchise while adapting to ground-based terrain, with a focus on elevation as players traverse plateaus and valleys.

The game will be available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store from August 24th to 31st. This offer comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of Homeworld 3, which has faced multiple delays and is now set to launch in early 2024.

By offering Deserts of Kharak for free, publisher Gearbox Software aims to engage both existing fans and attract new players to the Homeworld series. The series has had a tumultuous history since its initial success in the late 90s and early 00s. After the release of Homeworld 2 in 2003, the franchise faced challenges under different ownerships.

It wasn’t until Gearbox Software won the rights to the series in a 2013 auction that the Homeworld games found new life. The company released remastered versions of the classic titles and then introduced Deserts of Kharak in 2016.

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign and multiple delays, Homeworld 3 was announced in 2019 and is now scheduled to be released next winter.

To claim the free PC game, players will need an Epic Games account. From August 24th to 31st, they can either visit the Deserts of Kharak store page in a browser or use the Epic Games Launcher to redeem the game.