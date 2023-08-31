Blackbird Interactive Lays Off Over 40 Employees and Cancels Projects

Blackbird Interactive, the developer of Homeworld 3, has announced that it recently laid off more than 40 employees following the cancellation of several of its upcoming projects. James Marshall, a Technical Artist at Blackbird Interactive, made the news public on LinkedIn and stated that over 40 people were let go. IGN independently confirmed that 41 employees were affected by the layoffs.

In a statement to IGN, a spokesperson for Blackbird Interactive acknowledged the layoffs and expressed the studio’s solidarity with those impacted. They mentioned that the challenging year has led to the cancellation of undisclosed projects, resulting in the unfortunate decision to bid farewell to 41 team members. The studio will provide extended benefits and severance packages to assist the affected employees in their career transition. Despite the layoffs, the development and delivery of their announced projects will continue unaffected.

Founded in 2007, Blackbird Interactive was established by senior members who previously worked for EA and Relic Entertainment. The studio has been known for its unique four-day work week policy implemented last year. Blackbird Interactive’s portfolio includes projects such as Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, Minecraft Legends (co-developed with Mojang Studios), and its current undertaking, Homeworld 3, scheduled for release in the next year.

The studio’s upcoming sci-fi-themed card game, Earthless, is set to be published by Team17 and will enter Steam Early Access in 2022. Unfortunately, Blackbird Interactive is not the only studio affected by layoffs this year, as other companies such as Striking Distance Studios, CD Projekt Red, and Campfire Cabal have also experienced similar workforce reductions.

Sources:

– LinkedIn (announcement by James Marshall, Blackbird Interactive Technical Artist)

– IGN (confirmation and statement from Blackbird Interactive)

Definitions:

– Layoffs: The termination or dismissal of employees from their jobs due to various reasons, including project cancellations or cost-cutting measures.

– Severance: Financial compensation or benefits provided to employees who are laid off or terminated, typically including extended pay, health and retirement benefits, and job assistance.

– Steam Early Access: A program on the digital distribution platform Steam, allowing developers to release their games in an unfinished state for players to access and provide feedback during the development process.