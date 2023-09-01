Promoting a Culture of Peace in the Digital Era: Insights from Archbishop Gabriele Caccia

In his address at the UN High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia discussed the impact of digital technology on education, dialogue, and the pursuit of peace. Recognizing the significance of the forum, Archbishop Caccia highlighted the complexities and opportunities that the digital age brings to peace-building efforts.

Addressing the role of digital technologies in education, the Archbishop emphasized their enormous impact. However, he cautioned against relying too heavily on technology, as it might reduce education to a mere transmission of technical knowledge. Quoting from the Declaration on a Culture of Peace, he stressed the shared responsibility of various stakeholders in shaping a culture of peace through education.

Turning to the role of digital technologies in promoting dialogue and responsible expression, Archbishop Caccia highlighted their crucial role. He emphasized the importance of fostering a culture of encounter, dialogue, and listening to others. While acknowledging the freedom of expression enabled by digital innovations, he underscored the need for responsible use. Quoting Pope Francis, he urged society to prioritize the “principle of reality” and prevent the spread of disinformation in the digital age.

Archbishop Caccia concluded his address by emphasizing the potential of technological progress to promote a culture of peace and create a better world. However, he emphasized the importance of accompanying this progress with an ethic inspired by a vision of the common good, freedom, responsibility, and fraternity. His words served as a call to action, reminding us that technology can be a force for good when guided by moral principles.

Overall, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia’s address shed light on the impact of digital technology on education, dialogue, and the pursuit of peace. His insights serve as a reminder of the shared responsibility we all have in harnessing technology for the greater good.

Sources:

– UN High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace on the theme “Promoting a Culture of Peace in the Digital Era” – Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the UN