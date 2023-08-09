CityLife

The Modding Community Breathes New Life into Hogwarts Legacy

Aug 9, 2023
Set in the late 1890s, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to experience the world of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts as a student entering the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in their fifth year. Despite initial enthusiasm for the action RPG dwindling since its release in February 2023, the modding community has kept the game alive and exciting.

One notable mod available on PC is ‘The Goblet Overhaul’, which offers players a range of difficulty settings. From ‘Goblet Easy’ to ‘Goblet Nightmare’, players can choose their preferred challenge level. This mod provides various benefits depending on the selected setting, such as double XP, increased inventory slots, rescuing all beasts in the game, reducing spell cooldowns, unlocking travel locations, and more.

Unfortunately, these mods are only available on PC and not consoles. However, they offer a fresh and engaging experience for players who have exhausted the original content. With the ongoing support of modders, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be a popular choice for gamers.

In addition to the existing platforms, Hogwarts Legacy is also scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch on November 14, 2023, following a series of delays.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

