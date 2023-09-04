Hogwarts Legacy Tops UK Boxed Charts with Sales Spike

Hogwarts Legacy, the highly anticipated game from Warner Bros., has secured the top spot on the UK boxed charts after experiencing a significant increase in sales. According to GfK, there was a staggering 228% surge in sales for the game compared to the previous week.

This surge in sales can be attributed to a retailer promotion, which resulted in increased sales across all formats. The PlayStation 5 version of Hogwarts Legacy saw the highest increase, with a sales spike of 266%, followed closely by the Xbox Series X|S version with a 249% rise.

Meanwhile, the premium edition upgrade of Starfield, a forthcoming game, entered the charts at No.7. This premium edition, which includes a box with a download code for early access to the digital edition, proved to be popular among gamers. The full release of Starfield is scheduled for September 6.

In other chart movements, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga climbed from No.6 to No.2 after a 98% increase in sales. This can be attributed to a discount on the Nintendo Switch version of the game. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, despite experiencing an 18% rise in sales, slipped down to No.3. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped to No.4 following a 4% decrease in sales.

Some games experienced notable declines in sales. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which debuted at No.1 the previous week, fell to No.5 with a sales decrease of 71%. FIFA 23 also dropped in the rankings, moving from No.4 to the bottom of the Top Ten after a 27% drop in sales. However, FIFA 23 did see a 127% increase in sales on the Xbox Series X|S.

Several games made significant jumps in the charts due to price reductions. Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4 moved up from No.22 and No.24 to No.13 and No.14 respectively. These games benefited from lower prices, attracting more buyers. However, not all games were successful in maintaining their positions. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year edition experienced a substantial drop in sales, falling from No.9 to No.37 following a subsequent decline in price promotions.

Furthermore, four games made a return to the UK physical charts due to various retailer deals. Forspoken climbed to No.21 with a sales increase of 90%, while Final Fantasy 16 followed closely at No.22 with a 204% spike. Saints Row saw a 64% rise in sales and landed at No.29, primarily driven by sales on the PlayStation 5. Gran Turismo 7 also experienced a notable sales increase of 47%.

In summary, Hogwarts Legacy has secured the top spot on the UK boxed charts with a remarkable sales spike. This can be attributed to a retailer promotion that boosted sales across all formats. For other games, price reductions and early access offers played a significant role in their chart performances.

Sources:

– GfK Boxed Top Ten for this week ending September 2, 2023