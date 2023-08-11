Hogwarts Legacy: An Instant Sales Hit, But Is Anyone Still Playing?

Hogwarts Legacy, released on February 10, 2023, became an immediate success and remains the highest-selling game of the year, outperforming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While its exclusivity on the Switch may have contributed to Zelda’s inability to catch up, Warner Bros. Games’ wizarding RPG Undeniably achieved financial success.

However, the question remains: Is anyone still playing Hogwarts Legacy? The game, with its ties to J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, and her controversial views, was met with conflict even before its release.

Despite the initial popularity of Hogwarts Legacy, with impressive sales and a significant presence on platforms like Twitch, interest in the game seems to have diminished over time. According to SteamDB, the game reached its peak concurrent player count of 879,308 just two days after launch. By August 10, the average player count has dropped to around 6,800.

While there is still some activity on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit, primarily focused on bug assistance and speculation about potential DLC (although the developer has stated there are no plans for it), the level of engagement has significantly decreased compared to the game’s launch.

The drop in popularity can be attributed to the game’s repetitive RPG systems and monotonous combat. Once the initial allure of experiencing life as a Hogwarts student wore off, players realized the game lacked depth and substance. There is a lack of engaging content beyond the initial stages, leading to a sense of redundancy.

Exploring Hogwarts and its surroundings becomes repetitive, with encounters with the same limited enemies, participating in repetitive trials, and unlocking chests that offer underwhelming rewards. The gameplay loop becomes tiresome, and the disconnect between the story and RPG elements further dampens the experience.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch version and potential DLC may generate renewed interest, but it is likely that even new players will quickly discover the game’s lackluster content.